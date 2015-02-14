INFOGRAPHIC: 326 marriages occur everyday in Australia, but this is decreasing

Getty/ Brendon Thorne

It’s St Valentine’s Day, when couples will be make their loved ones feel special with gifts, romantic dates, and in some cases, wedding proposals.

In fact many Australians are also choosing to tie to knot on February 14, with 311 couple choosing that date to get married in 2013.

But it’s not all good news.

While the number of marriages taking place each year in Australia has been rising for more than a decade, recent figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows that wedding numbers overall are on the decrease, with an average of 118,962 marriages taking place per year, down 4,282 since 2011.

Australian social researchers McCrindle, has pulled together an infographic of interesting Australian statistics for Valentine’s Day.

Here it is.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.