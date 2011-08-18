INFOGRAPHIC: The History Of Visual Communication

Since the very early days of pictograms, the human race has consistently developed more advanced ways of sharing ideas and information between one another. Today, men and women the world over have a vast array of knowledge at their finger tips. We can read books, gaze upon imagery, source data and discover a wealth of information about the past, present and future.



It’s hard to imagine a world without print which enabled us to share text and imagery at such a rate that we are familar with today. From the birth of the bible, to moveable print technology and the most inspiring novels of our time, this infographic delves into how print has influenced and shaped society throughout history.

