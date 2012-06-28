Look At How Much '90s Slang People Still Use Today

Here’s an infographic from Skybox Creative that maps out the past 20 years of pop culture slang that has become embedded into our society.



It’ll make you realise how much of the old ’90s slang we still use today. Ones like “my bad” and “mad” have withstood the test of time, along with many others.

Though hopefully you haven’t heard “all that and a bag of chips” lately.

Photo: SkyBox Creative

