INFOGRAPHIC: 120 Million Black Friday Shoppers Are In Danger Of Identity Theft

As millions of shoppers get ready to descend on Black Friday deals like locusts on an open prairie, more than a third of the U.S. population will be at risk for identity theft, according to consumer advocate group ID Watchdog.



From credit cards to smartphones, all 152 million consumers expected to shop this weekend should be on high alert for any opportunities fraudsters might have to leach off their private data.

“There will be a wealth of consumer data including credit card numbers, email addresses, etc. circulating this weekend which creates a prime opportunity for hackers to strike retailers,” said ID Watchdog CEO Mike Greene. “According to industry research, these databases are prone to security risks and it only takes being right once for a hacker to successfully steal the personal data of thousands of customers.”

Check out ID Watchdog’s infographic below to see what you should watch out for:

Photo: blog.idwatchdog.com

Photo: blog.idwatchdog.com

Photo: blog.idwatchdog.com

