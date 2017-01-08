INFOGRAPHIC: 11 science-backed ways writing is good for you

Photo: iStock

For many of us, writing is a practical tool. We use it to communicate our thoughts, ideas, and experiences with other people, usually through email and social media.

However, considerable scientific research is showing that writing has exciting health and wellness benefits too. Writing, as a personal venture (i.e. keeping a journal), not only helps you become smarter and achieve your goals, but can ease what ails you too, whether physical, emotional, psychological or spiritual.

In the infographic below, we present 11 science-backed reasons why writing regular is good for your mind, body and spirit.

Source: Supplied

This article first appeared on Global English Editing. See the original article here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.