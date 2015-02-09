The 10 most influential Pinterest users in the UK

Pinterest is growing. Last year, it rose to be closer in size to big guns like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Last May, Pinterest raised $US200 million in funding, taking its worth up to $US5 billion.
Pinterest is a visual bookmark tool that lets you organise items into categories. Users are known as “Pinners.” They upload pictures, or “pins,” to their boards and might also re-pin a photo posted by another user. Every pin links to a website. Globally, there are around 70 million Pinners.
But what boards are worth following?
Pinterest helped us to compile a list of the most influential users in the UK using its own analytics. It measured engagement with Pins, such as clicks and shares, alongside the quality of content. The number of followers, referrals, and the quality of descriptions also played a part.
According to Pinterest, those chosen are “ambassadors of their individual categories,” such as gardening, interiors, or food and drink.
Here’s our list of the top 10 Pinners in the UK. We’ve also featured one of their best recent pins.
Fashion Foie Gras (Emily Johnston)
About: “Fashion, food and luxury all wrapped into one and shared for all. Blogger, photographer, consultant and more.”
Followers: 248,278
Total pins: 2,592
Speciality: High fashion, style, and home decor.
Visit Fashion Foie Gras’s profile on Pinterest.
Our favourite recent pin:
About: “I create luxury handmade limited edition ties, which are essential to the modern dandy, dapper, gentlemen of timeless menswear style or men’s fashion.”
Followers: 159,991
Total pins: 3,302
Speciality: Pins menswear, fashion, art, and photography
Visit Shaun Gordon’s profile on Pinterest.
Our favourite recent pin:
About: Architect
Followers: 1,285
Total pins: 5,234
Speciality: Carefully structured design boards for buildings, interiors, and design.
Visit Danny Hunter’s profile on Pinterest.
Our favourite recent pin:
Bright.Bazaar (Will Taylor)
About: “Interiors, fashion, travel and food blogger. My book “Bright.Bazaar: Embracing Colour For Make-You-Smile” is out now
Followers: 2,521,436
Total pins: 20,716
Speciality: A mix of interiors, fashion, travel and food at their most bright and vibrant.
Visit Bright.Bazaar /’s profile on Pinterest.
Our favourite recent pin:
About: “Adventurer, microadventurer, blogger, motivational speaker, author, film-maker.”
Followers: 156,798
Total pins: 299
Speciality: Pins microadventures, travel, and plans for 2015
Visit Alastair Humphreys’s profile on Pinterest.
Our favourite recent pin:
About: “Kew-trained botanist, BBC TV science presenter and all round plant geek. Pinning pics of stuff I have grown, am growing or really want to grow…”
Followers: 63,400
Total pins: 591
Speciality: Gardening
Our favourite recent pin:
Followers: 163,936
Total pins: 6,102
Speciality: Lifestyle blogging, particularly fashion, photography, and art
Our favourite recent pin:
Little Green Shed (Lou Archell)
About: “Travel and lifestyle blogger.”
Followers: 207,117
Total pins: 236
Speciality: Imagery of nature, indoors and outdoors
Our favourite recent pin:
Seeds and Stitches (Hannah Bullivant)
About: “One half of www.seedsandstitches.com, a creative online journal about family, craft, adventures and celebrating the seasons.”
Followers: 102,166
Total pins: 5,196
Speciality: A mixture of content with an emphasis on everything “eco-friendly”
Our favourite recent pin:
About: “Photographer and filmmaker in London. Capturing people, families, children, and babies. Running online e-courses and addicted to Instagram.”
Followers: 55,758
Total pins: 5,174
Speciality: Pins of people
Our favourite recent pin:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.