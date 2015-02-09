The 10 most influential Pinterest users in the UK

Alistair Humphreys/Pinterest Pinterest is a hotbed for beautiful imagery.

Pinterest is growing. Last year, it rose to be closer in size to big guns like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Last May, Pinterest raised $US200 million in funding, taking its worth up to $US5 billion.

Pinterest is a visual bookmark tool that lets you organise items into categories. Users are known as “Pinners.” They upload pictures, or “pins,” to their boards and might also re-pin a photo posted by another user. Every pin links to a website. Globally, there are around 70 million Pinners.

But what boards are worth following?

Pinterest helped us to compile a list of the most influential users in the UK using its own analytics. It measured engagement with Pins, such as clicks and shares, alongside the quality of content. The number of followers, referrals, and the quality of descriptions also played a part.

According to Pinterest, those chosen are “ambassadors of their individual categories,” such as gardening, interiors, or food and drink.

Here’s our list of the top 10 Pinners in the UK. We’ve also featured one of their best recent pins.

Fashion Foie Gras (Emily Johnston)

About: “Fashion, food and luxury all wrapped into one and shared for all. Blogger, photographer, consultant and more.”

Followers: 248,278

Total pins: 2,592

Speciality: High fashion, style, and home decor.

Visit Fashion Foie Gras’s profile on Pinterest.



Our favourite recent pin:





Shaun Gordon

About: “I create luxury handmade limited edition ties, which are essential to the modern dandy, dapper, gentlemen of timeless menswear style or men’s fashion.”

Followers: 159,991

Total pins: 3,302

Speciality: Pins menswear, fashion, art, and photography

Visit Shaun Gordon’s profile on Pinterest.



Our favourite recent pin:





Danny Hunter

About: Architect

Followers: 1,285

Total pins: 5,234

Speciality: Carefully structured design boards for buildings, interiors, and design.

Visit Danny Hunter’s profile on Pinterest.



Our favourite recent pin:





Bright.Bazaar (Will Taylor)

About: “Interiors, fashion, travel and food blogger. My book “Bright.Bazaar: Embracing Colour For Make-You-Smile” is out now

Followers: 2,521,436

Total pins: 20,716

Speciality: A mix of interiors, fashion, travel and food at their most bright and vibrant.

Visit Bright.Bazaar /’s profile on Pinterest.



Our favourite recent pin:





Alistair Humphreys

About: “Adventurer, microadventurer, blogger, motivational speaker, author, film-maker.”

Followers: 156,798

Total pins: 299

Speciality: Pins microadventures, travel, and plans for 2015

Visit Alastair Humphreys’s profile on Pinterest.



Our favourite recent pin:





James Wong

About: “Kew-trained botanist, BBC TV science presenter and all round plant geek. Pinning pics of stuff I have grown, am growing or really want to grow…”

Followers: 63,400

Total pins: 591

Speciality: Gardening





Our favourite recent pin:





A Quite Style (Emma Harris)

Followers: 163,936

Total pins: 6,102

Speciality: Lifestyle blogging, particularly fashion, photography, and art





Our favourite recent pin:





Little Green Shed (Lou Archell)

About: “Travel and lifestyle blogger.”

Followers: 207,117

Total pins: 236

Speciality: Imagery of nature, indoors and outdoors





Our favourite recent pin:





Seeds and Stitches (Hannah Bullivant)

About: “One half of www.seedsandstitches.com, a creative online journal about family, craft, adventures and celebrating the seasons.”

Followers: 102,166

Total pins: 5,196

Speciality: A mixture of content with an emphasis on everything “eco-friendly”





Our favourite recent pin:





Xanthe Berkeley

About: “Photographer and filmmaker in London. Capturing people, families, children, and babies. Running online e-courses and addicted to Instagram.”

Followers: 55,758

Total pins: 5,174

Speciality: Pins of people





Our favourite recent pin:





