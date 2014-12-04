6 Highly Influential People Share Their Favourite Books

One question Tim Ferriss asks people on his mind-blowing podcast is, “What book have you gifted most often to others, and why?” This is one of my favourite parts of the show.

Below are some of the answers from people like Tony Robbins that might catch your attention. Thanks to this list, I just got a lot of my Christmas shopping done.

Before we get to that though, let’s recap the books that Tim has recommended:

Ok, now it is time for Tim’s podcasts guests to take over. Here are some of the ones that caught my eye. While I’ve read a lot of these, there were some very interesting new finds. I ended up ordering several books.

Kevin Kelly, the founding editor of WIRED magazine, recommends:

Tony Robbins, performance coach to Bill Clinton, Serena Williams, Paul Tudor Jones, Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, and a bunch of other people you’ve heard of, recommends:

Neil Strauss has written seven New York Times bestsellers, including “The Game: Penetrating the Secret Society of Pickup Artists.” He offers:

Ryan Holiday is an author and the media strategist behind authors Tucker Max and Robert Greene. Ryan mentioned Farnam Street in his podcast with Tim and might be the only person I know who consistently reads more than I do. He recommends:

Ramit Sethi is a personal finance advisor and entrepreneur. Sethi is the author of the 2009 book on personal finance, “I Will Teach You To Be Rich,” a New York Times Bestseller. He recommends:

Still not satisfied? See what Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, and Bill Gates recommend.

