Meet 9 Incredible Instagram Users That Advertisers Are Dying To Work With

Liz Eswein, Instagram

Photo: Liz Eswein

As advertisers stumble into the world of Instagram, they have found out that the best way to gain credibility is to reach out to respected and influential Instagrammers. What began as a creative outlet that unleashes the inner photographer in everyday smartphone owners has transformed into a lucrative opportunity for emerging and established artists.In this slideshow, we have collected the most influential Instagrammers that brands are lusting over.



Skip directly to a gallery of their work >

Although the upper echelon of Instagram users are either brands (Starbucks) or celebrities (especially with names ending in Kardashian), there is also corps of individual Instagrammers who have accumulated significant followings for their niche and artistically complex photography. And brands want them on board.

“Brands are just dipping their toes into the Instagram world,” Jonathan Nafarrete, a Los Angeles-based Instagrammer, told us. “So while it’s hard for them to get budgets for reaching out to celebrities, they’re discovering how utilising normal users can help.”

A popular Instagram user wouldn’t have more than 100,000 fans if he or she didn’t provide a quality product. Thus, brands reaching out to influential Instagrammers not only secure a new and voluminous fan-base, but they also get a beautiful and provocative product.

So brands have begun hiring emerging and established Instagram photographers to photograph events or take over their feeds. A select few Instagrammers have even been flown around the world on the corporate dime.

As this practice becomes more commonplace, issues have started to emerge: Should Instagrammers disclose whether they’re getting perks for pictures? And how should they be compensated for their work?

“They don’t understand the value of a shoot,” Sam Horine, a freelance photographer in New York and influential Instagram user, told BI. “One [brand] wanted to go as far as to pick treatments and direct a whole shoot—it felt very corporate and controlling and would have cost $20,000 in the real ad world. Their proposed rate was laughable.” Horine passed.

While there are still kinks to be worked out, many Instagram users have been pleasantly surprised to get swag, swank event invitations, and even extravagant trips to Abu Dhabi in exchange for account takeovers and potential hashtags.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.