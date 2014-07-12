Influential Australian Muslim Extremist Arrested In The Philippines After Boasting He Had Made It To The Middle East

Gunfire in Syria.

Musa Cerantonio, a Melbourne-born Islamic extremist and preacher has been arrested after tweeting he had made it to the Middle East after hiding out in The Philippines.

The arrest of the 29-year-old yesterday morning is a win for Western intelligence agencies who believe he is one of the most influential preachers for fighters in Syria and Iraq.

The Sydney morning Herald reports that Filipino police believe Cerantonio had been in the country for about a year before the arrested him, clarifying his tweet was bogus.

Elsewhere, it has been reported by The Weekend Australian that high profile Australian religious extremist, Khaled Sharrouf, a known terrorist was still getting his Australian disability pension months he was known to be fighting in Syria.

It is not known if Sharrouf ­has used the fortnightly disability benefit of $766 but if so taxpayers may have been unknowingly funding his cause.

The Australian government has cut off all welfare payments to suspected terrorist and the possibility of cancelling citizenships has been suggested.

Prime Minister Tony Abbott says the threat of returning jihadists to Australia will be the government’s next border security challenge.

