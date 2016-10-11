This 36-year-old is one of the most influential people in the art world today

In 2015, Loïc Gouzer helped sell Picasso’s “Les femmes d’Alger” for $180 million — a record breaking price tag for a piece of art sold at auction at that time. Today, he organizes curated auctions for Christie’s based on various themes and combining works of art from all over the world. We spoke with Gouzer about his work and why he thinks art is a great investment.

