10 influencers who are open about their chronic illnesses and conditions

Hannah Witton / YouTube Hannah Witton lives with ulcerative colitis.

Chronic illnesses cause approximately 46% of the global burden of disease, according to the World Health Organisation.

These illnesses include things like diabetes, ulcerative colitis, cystic fibrosis, and cerebral palsy.

While these conditions mean people’s lives require more planning and caution, they are just one part of someone’s existence.

YouTubers, Instagram influencers, and TikTok creators are showing how having a chronic illness doesn’t stop them from living a full and happy life. Scroll down to see some of the ones you should follow.

Hank Green (Ulcerative colitis)

YouTube OG Hank Green has been open about having ulcerative colitis, a chronic autoimmune illness which inflames the digestive system, for many years.

In a 2012 video called “Living with a Chronic Disease” Green explained he lives with a mild form of the condition, so he manages it on a daily basis.

Green spoke about how organisation is simply a part of his life on a podcast at this year’s VidCon London.

“We have a pressure on us that is uncontrollable,” he said, speaking to fellow YouTuber Hannah Witton. “So figuring out how to live a life with that problem. And for me it’s oftentimes the hours between waking, the two and three hours after waking up, aren’t going to be productive hours.”

He said being able to schedule his life around his condition is how he manages it, which is much easier now he’s his own boss.

Hannah Witton (Ulcerative colitis)

Becca Willow Hannah Witton.

YouTuber Hannah Witton also has ulcerative colitis, but it is more severe. She had surgery in 2018 to fit a stoma bag after a flare-up of ulcerative colitis, which is also known as inflammatory bowel disease.

Witton educated her 600,000 subscribers about sex, intimacy, and how to navigate it all with a disability. Mostly she just wants people to go away from her videos knowing that disabled people want sex and intimacy just like everyone else.

She also knows it can be hard having a disability, and sometimes it means you can’t do everything you want to.

“Having a chronic illness or being disabled can suck,” she told Insider. “I think that is something we sometimes forget to say, like it can be really s—-y sometimes.”

Ben Mudge (Cystic fibrosis)

Ben Mudge was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when he was just two days old. Cystic fibrosis is best known for causing thick mucus to build up in the lungs and other organs, meaning people with the condition can suffer from breathing and digestive problems.

Mudge is now 30 and focuses on the fitness and mental health for fellow CF patients with his personal training business and Instagram page that has 114,000 followers. He told Insider he runs all his sessions remotely, as people with CF shouldn’t socialise in person due to the risk of infection.

Much of the advice from doctors is “doom and gloom” when it comes to CF, Mudge said, but he very much promotes a world of positivity. His own lung function is at 100% and he puts some of this down to his family – his mother is a nurse and his dad was in the military, so he used to copy him doing push ups and other exercises from a very young age.

“CF is a fire,” he said. “And obviously fire can be an extremely destructive force if not managed correctly. However, it can also be used as a source of energy. Whenever someone says, ‘This person has fire in their belly,’ it means they’re motivated and they’re ready to go.

“I think the way you perceive the fire determines whether it will work for you or work against you.”

Molly Burke (Retinitis pigmentosa)

Molly Burke is a YouTuber, motivational speaker, and writer who has collaborated with several other creators as the “blind girl.” Molly lost her sight when she was younger due to a condition called Retinitis pigmentosa, but it doesn’t take anything away from her love of fashion, makeup, and travelling.

She shares her experiences and educates her subscribers about what it’s like to be blind on her channel. For example, she explains how she can still see light, what it’s like to travel without sight, and even what it’s like to use Tinder.

Molly is great to watch because she breaks down misconceptions of what it means to be a blind person. She shows her audience just how much she can do for herself with the help of her trusty guide dog Gallop.

Shane Burcaw (Spinal muscular atrophy)

Shane Burcaw, one half of the channel Squirmy and Grubs, has a condition called spinal muscular atrophy. It’s a type of muscular dystrophy that means his muscles are incredibly weak, while Hannah Aylward, his caregiver and fiancée, is able-bodied.

Among educational videos about SMA, medication called Spinraza, and what it’s like to be in an interabled relationship, Hannah and Shane also vlog their adventures. You might watch a trip to a foreign country,Hannah choosing her wedding dress, or an attempt to cut Shane’s hair.

Other than the extra help Hannah provides Shane, they’re like any other couple – and that’s what they hope people see in their videos.

“There are a lot of stigmas and misunderstandings of disability in our society, and a lot of that comes from a lack of experience with it,” Shane told Insider. “We do things a little bit differently – like she helps me lift my beer to my mouth – but it doesn’t take away from the love and the adventure and the excitement of our life.”

The Dale Tribe (diabetes)

This family of six document what it’s like to have Type 1 diabetes, as one of the children, Aspen, was diagnosed four years ago.

Their videos include information about diabetes management, extra precautions Aspen has to take, as well as daily vlogs about their lives in Colorado and shopping, travel, and baking.

The family is made up of father John, mum Amy, Anna (19), Eli (16), Shae (14), and Aspen (now 12).

Their 157,000 subscribers love to follow this joyful family for their informative videos, fun-loving nature, as well as their obsession with K-Pop and Star Wars.

Zach Anner (Cerebral palsy)

Zach Anner, who lives with cerebral palsy, has grown a following of over 370,000 subscribers. It’s easy to see why – he has a contagiously positive attitude to life.

His channel is all about living with cerebral palsy and how people with the condition can achieve more than you think. But among the educational stuff he also has time for Q&As with his family members, some comedy skits, and music.

Some of Zach’s most popular videos are his “Workout Wednesday” series, where he combines his inspirational messages with fitness and hilarity. He strikes the balance of being informative and not taking himself too seriously perfectly.

He’s also written a book called “If At Birth You Don’t Succeed,” where he talks about how he “botched his own birth, entering the world with cerebral palsy and an uncertain future.”

Martina Stawski (Ehlers–Danlos syndrome)

Simon and Martina Stawski share a popular YouTube channel and an Instagram account called Eatyourkimchi. They currently live in Japan where Martina is dealing with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

EDS is a group of disorders that affect connective tissues – skin, bones, blood vessels, organs, and tissues – and many people with it experience chronic pain. Martina shared just how tough her daily routine can be by filming a day in the life video in 2017.

Simon wrote an accompanying blog post about the video, going through what he does on the days Martina is in pain, and how in those moments the last thing he wants to do is film her.

“I need to reassure Martina that her pain days aren’t how I think of her,” he wrote. “The pain day is just something we’ll work through together. We’ll go out and build some ladders, and we’ll get her back to her normal self. We’ll get her back to marveling at big sunflowers, back to looking at butterflies. She’s the most amazing woman I know, and no matter how much pain she is I always see her glorious self shining through.”

Annie Elainey (EDS)

Annie Elainey also lives with EDS and calls herself a “chronically ill, disabled, queer woman of colour.” She recently posted a raw video called “The EDS Things You’d Miss Even If We Hang Out.”

“Here on the internet, there is a lot about the lives of chronically ill people that viewers don’t know about,” she wrote in the description. “But today I wanted to talk about the things even the people around me miss, don’t suspect about my experience with chronic illness because it rarely ever makes itself known on my face or visibly noticeable on my body.”

Elainey is very open about her condition, saying she is constantly fighting monsters that nobody else can see. Her chronic pain gets in the way of everything from getting dressed in the morning to holding her phone.

“You can’t see what it feels like inside,” she said.

There are also plenty of up-and-coming TikTok stars sharing their experiences

@laney.02, @flavor_blasted_goldfish / TikTok

The hashtag on TikTok #chronicillnesswarrior is full of young people who are sharing their own conditions in a light-hearted and informative way.

@laney.02, @flavor_blasted_goldfish, @onemorestep2, and @j3ssicamayhall are just a handful of creators who are filming their hospital visits and showing what their daily routines are like – pyjamas, feeding tubes, and all.

