Influencers say they were kicked out of Bryce Hall's massive party at the Sway House because they are transgender

Influencers Stassie Huff and Leah Skye, who are both transgender, called out Bryce Hall for alleged mistreatment in a video from The Hollywood Fix.

They told the paparazzi they had been invited to Hall’s massive party at the Sway House, but said he kicked them out.

They said Hall asked their friend: “Why didn’t you bring real girls?”

Huff and Skye said they thought Hall was being transphobic and made them leave.

Insider has reached out to Hall, Huff, and Skye for further comment.

A paparazzi from The Hollywood Fix approached Huff and Skye outside the Saddle Ranch restaurant to ask them about what happened.

“Me and my homegirl went to a party at the house,” said Huff. “And [Hall] came up to my best friend who was born a girl, and said, ‘Why didn’t you bring real girls?'” She said Hall then made them leave the party.

Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images TikToker Bryce Hall, who has 13 million followers, has been compared to controversial YouTuber Jake Paul.

Skye said their friend hadn’t mentioned that they were trans, but it shouldn’t have mattered.

“My medical history isn’t anyone else’s business,” Huff said.

‘He kicked us out for being trans’

Skye added that when they had been at the party “five seconds” it was “all eyes on us.”

“All night it just made us uncomfortable,” she said. “And literally he kicked us out for being trans.”

They said Hall came up to them the next day as “damage control” to tell them he wasn’t transphobic, but they believe he only did so because his management asked him to.

The paparazzi asked them about Nikita Dragun, who is also transgender but attends and arranges parties for TikTok influencers without any trouble.

“That’s different because she has all these followers, basically,” said Skye.

Huff added that the way Hall went about things was “not OK.”

“You have this big following and you’re just treating people like s–t,” said Skye.

A similar situation to the one Hall and Skye describe played out at Jake Paul’s Team 10 house about a year ago. Transgender YouTuber Lilah Gibney accused the video editor Blane O’Roark of kicking her and her friend Kendall Raindrop out of a party at the house after being told they were not “real girls.”

Gibney told Insider at the time that Team 10 manager Adam Quinn asked her not to speak about what happened publicly, and their legal team would be in touch if they made a video.

“It’s something trans people in general deal with literally every second, every day,” Gibney said. “This is the least dramatic experience that happens with most trans people, it’s just such a scary world.”

Insider has reached out to Hall, Huff, and Skye for further comment.

