7 influencers attended the Met Gala this year, dispelling viral rumors about TikTokers and YouTubers flooding the event

- A handful of influencers attended the Met Gala this year after weeks of rumors about the guest list.
- This year’s theme was a celebration of American fashion.
- Here are the 7 influencers who attended, and the ones who were expected to but didn’t.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
The TikToker, who has a following of over 84 million on the platform, has recently turned to acting. She has just starred in the Netflix movie “He’s All That” — a gender-swapped remake of the noughties rom-com — and signed a multi-film contract with the company.
Rae, 20, kept quiet over whether she would be attending the event this year. She did not confirm or deny her invite when a fake seating chart swept across the internet in August, spurring memes and mockery.
“I’m shaking in my boots,” Rae said on the red carpet. “I don’t have boots on, but still.”
Chamberlain was one of the first attendees to arrive at this year’s Met Gala, wearing a golden Louis Vuitton dress and stilettos, with an emerald green 1960s inspired makeup look.
She shared a paparazzi photo of the event on her Instagram story, captioning it, “crying.”
“So, someone was my size, and I threw on this suit, here I am,” he said.
He paired the black suit with a pair of hot pink heels and eyeshadow.
“She was at the forefront of the Stonewall Riots, and she was known for saying ‘Pay it no mind.’ So I’m not paying it any mind,” de Jager said. “And she was known for flowers, so here I am.”
De Jager, who is Dutch, has been uploading on YouTube since 2008. She came out as a transgender woman in an emotional video in January 2020.
“American fashion but make it BLACK BARBIE,” she tweeted, showing her satin gown and platinum blonde wig.
Aina is currently producing a documentary called “Social Beauty,” which follows several Black influencers who are trying to bring change and more inclusivity to the beauty industry.
D’Amelio, 20, and her sister Charli were both rumored to attend this year, but Charli, at 17 years old, is still too young — only people who are at least 18 are invited to the event. Both sisters rose to fame on TikTok, where Dixie has 55 million followers.
The sisters’ new Hulu show, “The D’Amelio Show,” premiered on September 3, giving their millions of fans a behind-the-scenes look at their daily lives.
Beer, who is best known for her hits “Selfish” and “Dead,” started out by recording song covers on YouTube in 2012.
Beer recently also attended the VMAs, where she wore Beyoncé’s dress from 2003.
A spoof Instagram page @_metgala2021 stirred rumors a few weeks ago that Charles and Koshy were on the guest list, along with several other influencers who did not end up being present: YouTubers Jeffree Star and Nikita Dragun, and TikTokers Noah Beck, Loren Gray, Bretman Rock, Bella Poarch, and Khaby Lame.
For more stories like this, check out coverage from Insider’s Digital Culture team here.