Hi, this is Amanda Perelli and welcome back to Insider Influencers, our weekly rundown on the business of influencers, creators, and social-media platforms. Sign up for the newsletter here.
In this week’s edition:
- The top women in gaming, esports, and streaming
- How music marketers are using TikTok challenges to pay creators based on video performance
- What a TikToker with half a million fans earns from livestreaming
- The simple 2-page media kit a TikTok fashion publication uses to pitch brands
- And more, including Robinhood pushing deeper into the influencer space and key strategies for streamers looking to build a career.
Send tips to [email protected] or DM me on Twitter at @arperelli.
23 top women in gaming, esports, and streaming who have broken through in a male-dominated industry
The gaming category is one of the biggest in digital media and Insider Intelligence estimates that there will be over 26 million monthly esports viewers in the US this year.
But it’s also very male. Only 16% of the executive teams at the top 14 global gaming companies were women, according to a report from esports organization Fnatic.
Still, women like 100 Thieves’ Valkyrae, 3BLACKDOT’s Sloane Wolf, and Fnatic’s Soraya Sobh have built careers in an industry historically known for sexism.
Michael Espinosa and I are highlighting some of the most successful women in the space, from execs to creators.
Here’s a look at who is on the list:
- Lindsay Caudill from Team Envy runs Dallas Fuel’s Twitter and social media accounts, as well as the Envy social media accounts. She’s also the driving force in Envy’s philanthropic and inclusivity initiatives.
- Nicole LaPointe Jameson, the CEO of Evil Geniuses, helped turn around the esports organization, while also launching its diversity and inclusion team.
- Sue Lee, previously an exec at Twitch, spent over six years on the strategic partnerships team working with the largest streamers on the platform.
Here’s the full list of 23 women in gaming that you should know.
Music marketers are using TikTok challenges to pay creators based on video performance rather than follower count
You no longer have to have millions (or even thousands) of followers to score a music deal on TikTok.
Marketers are looking outside the app’s top stars and to user-generated videos when it comes to promoting songs, thanks to startups like Pearpop and Preffy, my colleague Dan Whateley wrote.
These platforms create music “challenges” that invite users with any size following to get paid on a sliding scale for participating in a song or artist campaign. The tactic helps drive up the number of videos on TikTok that feature a particular song.
Here are a few key takeaways:
- Pearpop and Preffy users who participate in challenges are paid based on video views or likes, rather than follower count.
- One recent Pearpop challenge promoting Tyga’s song “Splash” helped boost the track from 8,500 user videos featuring the sound to over 100,000.
- Creators who joined the campaign earned between $US10 ($AU14) and $US80 ($AU109) out of the total $US10 ($AU14),000 budget.
Read more on music marketers’ new strategy.
How much a TikToker with half a million followers earns from livestreaming
On TikTok, ASMR creators are rising in popularity and earning money by whispering and tapping at the screen.
My colleague Sydney Bradley spoke with Lucy Davis, a full-time ASMR (short for autonomous sensory meridian response) content creator on the app.
When it comes to what works best, she has one rule: the weirder the content, the better.
More on her ASMR business and the other ways she earns money, here.
An exclusive look at the media kit a TikTok fashion publication uses to pitch brand sponsors
Rag Report is a new fashion publication built on and around TikTok, with features like deep dives into historical trends and closet tours of top influencers.
The Gen-Z-focused digital magazine amassed over 1 million followers in less than a year, Sydney Bradley wrote. And it’s got an impressive list of sponsors too, including Nike and Kate Spade.
The company shared an exclusive look at its media kit, which breaks down its weekly video strategy, a case study of a partnership with denim brand Diesel that reached 3 million viewers, and the various options for branded content, from account takeovers to custom videos.
Check out the media kit, here.
Here’s what else you need to know this week:
What’s trending
- TikTok surpassed YouTube as the most-downloaded and most-watched app on Android in the US, but YouTube still leads in users and overall time spent, according to a new report by App Annie.
- An ex-professional gamer founded a startup to help streamers build careers. Here are the most important tips he gives to new streamers.
Power moves
- Streaming star TimTheTatman explains why he has no regrets about seeking balance with move to YouTube from Twitch.
- Two junior bankers break down why they quit their six-figure jobs for YouTube.
- TikTok star Addison Rae signed a film deal with Netflix after making her acting debut with a starring role in the streamer’s “He’s All That.”
- Robinhood, the popular brokerage amongst young and first-time investors, is looking to hire a growth marketing manager to oversee influencer campaigns.
Social capital
- A YouTuber breaks down how he landed $US1.4 ($AU2) million in brand deals and ads this year.
- A marketer got pay rates from over 3,000 influencer deals and analyzed how much creators should charge for posts on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.
TikTok hashtag of the week:
Every week, we highlight a top trending hashtag on TikTok, according to data provided by Kyra IQ.
This week’s hashtag: thatlittlepuff
- Percentage uptick: 4,786%
- The latest viral creator is a cat who “recreates” popular recipes on TikTok under the username ThatLittlePuff. The impressive kitty has racked up nearly 14 million followers.
What else we’re reading and watching:
- TikTok and Snap alums launch a social music creation app with $US4 ($AU5) million in seed funding (Amanda Silberling, TechCrunch)
- Connect Safely created a guide to using TikTok for seniors
- The most-followed creator on TikTok, Charli D’Amelio, has a new show on Hulu marking her launch into TV (Kalhan Rosenblatt, NBC News)
Subscribe to the newsletter here.
And before you go, check out the top trending songs on TikTok this week to add to your playlist. The data was collected by UTA IQ, the research, analytics, and digital strategy division of United Talent Agency.