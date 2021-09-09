The top women in gaming, esports, and streaming

The gaming category is one of the biggest in digital media and Insider Intelligence estimates that there will be over 26 million monthly esports viewers in the US this year.

But it’s also very male. Only 16% of the executive teams at the top 14 global gaming companies were women, according to a report from esports organization Fnatic.

Still, women like 100 Thieves’ Valkyrae, 3BLACKDOT’s Sloane Wolf, and Fnatic’s Soraya Sobh have built careers in an industry historically known for sexism.

Michael Espinosa and I are highlighting some of the most successful women in the space, from execs to creators.

Here’s a look at who is on the list: