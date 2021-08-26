Virginia head coach Tony Bennett, right, celebrates with his team after the championship game against Texas Tech in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament. Reuters/Matt York

Colleges are taking steps to limit the deals student-athletes can make with brands Student-athletes are rushing to score brand deals following recent changes to state laws and NCAA rules gave athletes the right to sell their name, image, and likeness. But, as Dan Whateley wrote, some colleges are nervous that these student promos will interfere with their own lucrative sponsorship contracts. Administrations are blocking students from working with brands that compete with existing sponsors through policies that limit the deals a student can accept. Here are a few takeaways:

Ohio State noted that a deal requiring an athlete to wear “products competitive to Nike” could violate its policies. The same goes for beverages competitive to Coca-Cola.

The University of Southern California may bar student-athletes from promoting products or services that compete with Nike, Coca-Cola, Powerade, Muscle Milk, and United Airlines during official team activities.

Failure to comply with the University of Montana’s non-compete rule can have real consequences. A student who sets up a deal without permission that conflicts with a university sponsorship agreement could be kicked off their team or lose financial aid.

“I think it will evolve, and I think that it will become more and more of a problem as these big brands create budgets to spend individually with athletes in 2022,” said Jim Cavale, CEO at the athlete content-management platform INFLCR.

How much money Facebook pays for 1 million, 50 million, and 100 million views Dan Shaba and John Nonny, known as The Pun Guys, are musicians-turned-comedians who run two Facebook pages together. Their videos have become viral Facebook sensations, with several garnering over 100 million views. Sydney Bradley broke down how much money they make from Facebook’s in-stream ad program:

Their videos, which they upload several times a week to their two accounts, regularly amass at least one million views.

On average, a million views pays about $US1,000 ($AU1,374), but can earns upwards of $US1,500 ($AU2,061), depending on CPM rate.

A video with over 100 million views can earn the pair between $US80,000 ($AU109,933) and $US100,000 ($AU137,416).

To qualify for Facebook’s revenue-share program, a page must have 10,000 followers, 600,000 minutes of total watch time in the past 60 days, and at least five active videos.

The Washington Post is beefing up its TikTok team and plans to expand into new formats The Washington Post is growing its TikTok team after building a fan base of 1 million followers. Dan Whateley wrote that the company is hiring a producer and community manager to engage with users and test new formats. One focus area for the team is live video, an increasingly important source of engagement on TikTok. They plan on using the feature to have Dave Jorgenson and other team members do deep dives into Post stories and current events.

“We spent a lot of time building up Dave as a trusted communicator on behalf of the Post,” said Micah Gelman, director of editorial video at The Washington Post. “We wanted to build that personality, but it was always part of the strategy to move into news coverage in a way that still feels native to the platform.”

As Twitch surges, a startup helping streamers earn up to $US20,000 ($AU27,483) an hour from brand deals looks to expand Livestreaming is booming – concurrent views on Twitch more than doubled from Q1 2020 to Q1 2021 – and Powerspike is a startup that looks to capitalize on that. The influencer-marketing firm connects gamers on Twitch with brands for sponsored campaigns. The company has 60,000 streamers in its network and paid $US2 ($AU3) million to them in the last 12 months. My colleague Michael Espinosa spoke with CEO AJ Damiano about how Powerspike works and its plans for expansion. Here are a few key takeaways:

Brands like Bose and Fireball Whisky give Powerspike their budget, the deliverables they want from streamers, and any specific content requirements.

Powerspike then uses analytics to identify which streamers are the best fit for the campaign.

Through a Powerspike deal, a streamer with an average of 10,000 concurrent viewers can earn between $US5,000 ($AU6,871) and $US20,000 ($AU27,483) an hour, the company said.

