As social-media influencers have grown in followers and clout, becoming celebrities in their own right, they’ve made several choice Los Angeles establishments their regular hangouts.

When Noah Beck turned 20 this May, he celebrated the birthday milestone with girlfriend Dixie D’Amelio and friends at BOA. Josh Richards and Nikita Dragun, meanwhile, get their fitness fix at the exclusive personal training gym Dogpound.

Mark Birnbaum, founder and owner of Catch LA, attributes influencers’ affinity for certain LA spots to an aspirational desire to join the “It” crowd they’ve seen photographed in recent years.

My colleagues JP Mangalindan and Madeline Berg broke down which places have become the go-to spots for these Gen-Z stars to celebrate follower milestones, birthdays, and their young love: