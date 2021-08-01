Influencer Hayes Grier arrested after a man was assaulted and left with brain damage

Hayes Grier, former Vine star and ‘Dancing With The Stars’ alum. Richard Shotwell/Getty Images

Hayes Grier allegedly beat a man so viciously he suffered brain damage and loss of hearing.

He was arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina on charges including assault and robbery.

Grier gained fame on Vine and went on to compete on “Dancing With The Stars.”

Influencer Hayes Grier has been arrested for allegedly beating a man so badly he suffered brain damage and stole the victim’s $US1,200 ($AU1,634) phone.

Grier, 21, is accused of attacking William Markolf on Monday resulting in injuries, including bruised ribs, loss of hearing, and a broken eye socket, according to TMZ.

He was arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina, and charged with felony conspiracy, common law robbery, and assault causing serious bodily injury.

Grier was released after posting $US17,500 ($AU23,836) bail and is due to appear in court at 9am on Monday, according to The Charlotte Observer.

Records said that another man, Luke Foushee, was a co-conspirator in the assault, but he has not been arrested yet.

Grier rose to fame on now-defunct social media platform Vine, often making videos with one of his brothers, Nash. He went on to compete on “Dancing With The Stars” in 2015, becoming the youngest male competitor at age 15.

He has a significant social media following, including 5.6 million followers on Instagram and more than 880,000 YouTube subscribers.

Hayes Grier is the younger brother of Carolina Panthers’ backup quarterback Will Grier. At one stage, the family had its own reality show, “Top Grier.”