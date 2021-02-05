Bretman Rock says influencers who are partying right now are doing it on purpose

Jon Kopaloff/Stringer/Getty Images Bretman Rock says he’s happy to stay home throughout the pandemic.

Bretman Rock told Insider that he’s happy to stay home throughout the pandemic.

He also said influencers who are partying at this time “know what they’re f—— doing.”

“I’m sorry you can’t be interesting enough to be by yourself,” Rock said to fellow creators.

Numerous influencers have faced backlash for travelling, partying, and other bad behaviour throughout the pandemic. But Bretman Rock doesn’t seem to have that problem.

On Tuesday, Rock spoke with Insider while promoting his partnership with the shopping app Klarna. He chatted about all things fashion and social-media, and also opened up about what it’s like to be an influencer during a global health crisis.

According to Rock, he’s more than happy to stay home during this time, and in his opinion, fellow influencers “know what they’re f—— doing” when they gather despite COVID-19 risks.

Bretman Rock has been praised by fans for seemingly staying home throughout the COVID-19 pandemic

On Twitter, for example, numerous people have said Rock has set “a good example” for his audience to follow by not travelling or gathering with friends during the pandemic.

the fact that bretman rock has been setting a good example during this whole pandemic staying home and wearing a mask. while other creators just have to go to a party and hang out for “content” :/ — n ♡ jisung day (@naomieggs) January 6, 2021

Bretman rock and Trisha are the only influencers to stay home during that pandemic with their millions of dollars. Still don’t get why the others are finding this so hard — Penny Angela (@pennyangelaa) January 5, 2021

Rock told Insider that he’s seen such messages, and is more than happy to stay home

“To be quite honest with you, I hate people and so I’ve always been quarantined,” he said. “I literally live in the middle of f—— nowhere in Hawaii, so even if I wanted to go out, there is literally nowhere to go. I love my own space.”

Rock also didn’t hold back when asked how he feels about the actions of other influencers during the pandemic.

“If you feel like you need other people to make content, that says something about your work â€” like you really can’t entertain people without having to use other influencers?” Rock said about other digital creators who travelled, partied, and more despite COVID-19 risks.

“As long as I know I’m quarantining, I’m making my bomb-arse content by myself, I’m good,” he added. “But if other influencers feel the need to be hanging out with each other to make content, then that’s on them, and I’m sorry you can’t be interesting enough to be by yourself.”

According to Rock, he hasn’t spoken to other influencers about their behaviour because he says he “really” doesn’t “give a f—.”

“They know what they’re f—— doing,” Rock said of influencers. “I don’t need to be the one to baby you and be like, ‘You’re not supposed to be outside.’ Like they should f—— know.”

Multiple influencers have faced backlash for partying and travelling during the pandemic

Most recently, Nikita Dragun was heavily criticised after celebrating her 25th birthday on January 31 with an influencer-packed party in Los Angeles. As seen in videos shared by attendees on social media, influencers including Tana Mongeau and Patrick Starrr were in attendance.

Dragun shared on Instagram that her party guests were tested for COVID-19, but masks are not seen in pictures or videos from the party shared online.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Hype House shares footage from Nikita Dragun's COVID birthday party. Extra credit if you can spot a mask or anyone taking a test XD pic.twitter.com/duPrEebjo1 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 1, 2021

Earlier in the pandemic, Mongeau faced backlash for partying with celebrities like Noah Cyrus, TikToker Bryce Hall attended numerous parties despite saying he “fully regrets” hosting one, and countless influencers visited a popular hair salon that seemingly wasn’t enforcing COVID-19 precautions.

Dragun, Charli D’Amelio, and Dixie D’Amelio have also been criticised for travelling to various locations.

As Insider’s Lindsay Dodgson previously reported, influencers often say they need to travel and gather for work purposes, and their fans have seemingly grown accustomed to â€” and even willing to accept â€” their controversial behaviour.



Rock says he’s excited for all he has planned in 2021 â€” even if he’ll be by himself throughout the year

“I’m really excited for a lot of things,” Rock told Insider. “I’m venturing out more into the fashion industry, so I have a lot of things coming out. I’m more serious with YouTube this year; I hired a new crew. I’m just popping out new content every day.”

“And guess what?” Rock added. “I’m by myself in quarantine.”

