7 Psychology Tricks To Influence People And Get Exactly What You Want

Matt Johnston

It's one of the great psychological mysteries. How do you get people to do what you want them to do? Scientists have been studying this topic for a long time and they have found some tried and true tactics for getting people to do your bidding. References below: Compliments, repeating speech, asking for more, use names, listening, flattery, tiredness.

