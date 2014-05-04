7 Psychology Tricks To Influence People And Get Exactly What You Want

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> It's one of the great psychological mysteries. How do you get people to do what you want them to do? Scientists have been studying this topic for a long time and they have found some tried and true tactics for getting people to do your bidding. References below: Compliments, repeating speech, asking for more, use names, listening, flattery, tiredness.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.