7 Psychology Tricks To Influence People And Get Exactly What You Want

&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Please enable Javascript to watch this video&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt; It's one of the great psychological mysteries: How do you get people to do what you want them to do? Scientists have been studying this topic for a long time, and they have found some tried-and-true tactics for getting people to do your bidding. References below: Compliments, repeating speech, asking for more, use names, listening, flattery, tiredness.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.