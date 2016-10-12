The Trump's family church explains everything you need to know about Donald

Norman Vincent Peale, minister of the Marble Collegiate Church in Manhattan and author of best-seller “The Power of Positive Thinking” had a significant influence on the Trump family, says family biographer Gwenda Blair, author of “The Trumps: Three Generations of Builders and a Presidential Candidate.”

Produced by Arielle Berger. Camera by Jacqui Frank.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.