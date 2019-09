A great chart from Doug Short breaking down various industries and the extent to which prices have gone up over the last decade.



One industry where inflation has made healthcare inflation look like a joke?

You guessed it, tuition. Also, look at clothes. It’d be shocking if we actually saw any real inflation there anytime soon.

