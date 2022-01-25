Inflation has surged to 3.5%, stoking renewed calls on the RBA to lift interest rates

Soaring fuel prices and construction costs has driven inflation up to 3.5%, inflaming a chorus of calls on the RBA to raise the cash rate. Photo: Getty Images

Headline inflation has soared to 3.5%, exceeding the expectations of the market and even the Reserve Bank of Australia.

The surge has prompted renewed calls on the RBA from across the market to lift the cash rate this year.

Tuesday’s inflation data arrives ahead of the RBA’s first monthly meeting next week, but some say the board will defer the topic until wages data arrives in late February.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Runaway inflation may soon force the Reserve Bank of Australia to lift the cash rate, after headline inflation surged to 3.5% through the year to December 31.

Inflation data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday showed a larger-than-expected inflation spike of 1.3% through the December quarter, up 0.8% on the quarter earlier, driven by rising petrol prices and the increasing cost of dwellings.

ABS head of prices statistics Michelle Marquardt said the squeeze was reflected best by soaring fuel prices, which were up 6.6%, while new dwellings also tallied a marked rise of 4.2%.

“Shortages of building supplies and labour, combined with continued strong demand for new dwellings, contributed to price increases for newly built houses, townhouses and apartments,” Marquardt said.

“Fuel prices rose again in the December quarter, resulting in a record level for the CPI’s automotive fuel series for the second consecutive quarter,” she said.

But it isn’t just headline inflation that’s surged. Underlying inflation, an inflation measure that ignores more volatile consumer goods, also rose, up to 2.6% from 2.1% for the year, lifting the ABS’s trimmed mean measure by 1% over the last three months.

Ahead of the RBA’s first monthly meeting of the year scheduled for next week, economists expect Tuesday’s inflation data to offer serious cause for the consideration of an interest rate hike for the first time in over a year.

As it stands, core inflation has already outpaced the RBA’s forecast of a 2.25% lift through 2021 and is well within the central bank’s 2–3% target range for the first time since 2014, while mean inflation has hit the highest levels seen by the Australian economy since 2008.

As 2021 drew to a close, RBA governor Philip Lowe stood unmoveable on a rate rise before 2023, saying in December that he and the board were “prepared to be patient” for wages growth to be “higher than it is currently”, and for actual inflation to sit comfortably within the bank’s target band.

Then, as it is now, the market had already started betting the RBA would move to lift the cash rate far sooner. Some funds started pricing in a rate hike as soon as March this year, while some of the big four banks in Australia began making minor adjustments to their fixed interest rate loans.

Gareth Aird, head of Australian economics at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said Tuesday’s inflation data had prompted the bank to bring forward its forecasted rate hike from November 2022 to August.

“Today’s outcome was a massive upside surprise relative to [the RBA’s] forecast. Such an outcome we believe will see the RBA shift their narrative around the inflation outlook in their communication next week,” Aird said.

“The official data relating to inflation had until recently indicated that Australia appeared to have avoided the inflationary pressures experienced in many other comparable nations. But it was our view that these inflationary pressures would eventually show up locally,” he said.

“Indeed, a number of business surveys signalled strong price rises were imminent.”

Jo Masters, chief economist at EY, said forthcoming wages data for the December quarter will likely play a crucial role in any consideration the RBA gives to a rate hike, and thus it isn’t likely one will come at the central bank’s meeting next week. Even still, she said, it’s likely the rate will see a lift this year.

“This uncertainty is important for the timing of the first rate hike — which increasingly looks likely to be late this year, though the RBA’s actions will be data dependant,” Masters said.

“They will want to be assured of inflation remaining within their target band of 2–3% and an acceleration in wages growth to be underway. Now, they have the complex job of communicating this change to the market and households,” she said.

“Consumer spending is critical to the economic outlook, and while balance sheets and employment prospects are healthy, households are facing inflation for essential goods and services of 4.5 per cent and the prospect of higher mortgage rates.”

It was a similar line taken by economists at ANZ. Hayden Dimes, an economist at the bank, said the RBA will, at the very least, be forced to shift its forward guidance to accommodate the possibility of a 2022 rate hike.

“The RBA will now almost certainly need to adjust its forward guidance to acknowledge a rate hike is possible this year,” Dimes said.

“We suspect the RBA won’t shift to a 2022 rate hike as being its central case, likely wanting to see wages growth clearly accelerate. But earlier than expected evidence of this is also possible,” he said.