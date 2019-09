With the collapse in commodity prices, everyone is dismissing inflation as a concern. That’s probably fair. But the fantastic rate of headline inflation of the past couple of years is finally now bleeding into the core numbers, and it probably will for a while yet.



Headline PPI for September: -0.4%

Core PPI for September: 0.4%

