Inflation's Next Victim: McDonald's (MCD) Dollar Menu

Rising inflation has caused its fair share of economic carnage. A spike in food costs caused riots in Haiti and Argentina, surging fuel costs pushed airlines to the brink of bankruptcy, and most recently, spiking steel prices contributed to a $9 billion dollar loss at Ford. So what’s next to be guillotined? The McDonald’s Dollar Menu. From Real Time Economics:



As food and energy prices march higher, McDonald’s is looking at changing its popular Dollar Menu as it tries to offset the higher ingredient costs it expects for the remainder of the year. In a conference call with analysts, Ralph Alvarez, the company’s president and chief operating officer, said McDonald’s is conducting consumer research and testing other options with franchisees on the menu. He did not specify what changes that may result in. “The way dollar menu looks today won’t be the way it’s going to look next year,” Alvarez told analysts.

