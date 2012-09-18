Inflation Bets Are Going Bust Today

All the people who were betting on inflation or at least “reflation” bets continuing to perform well in the wake of QE Unlimited are a bit disappointed today.



We already mentioned that oil is down about 3%.

Gold is also having a bad day.

Photo: KITCO

The 5-year breakeven rate — a measure of people betting on inflation — is down notably.

The worst performing sector int he market today: Basic materials, which is down nearly 2%.

Bottom line: At least for the moment, all of the “bet on rising commodity costs and inflation” bets are losing today.

