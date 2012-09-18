Inflation Bets Are Going Bust Today

Joe Weisenthal

All the people who were betting on inflation or at least “reflation” bets continuing to perform well in the wake of QE Unlimited are a bit disappointed today.

We already mentioned that oil is down about 3%.

Gold is also having a bad day.

image

Photo: KITCO

The 5-year breakeven rate — a measure of people betting on inflation — is down notably.

The worst performing sector int he market today: Basic materials, which is down nearly 2%.

Bottom line: At least for the moment, all of the “bet on rising commodity costs and inflation” bets are losing today.

