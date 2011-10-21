A Quick Look At What Inflation Is Like All Around The World

Photo: toholio via Flickr
This is an update on a classic guide that everyone should pay attention to— inflation rates around the world.Since they know the value fo this information, Morgan Stanley compiled all of its thoughts on inflation and monetary policy for the world’s major most important economies in its report, The Global Monetary Analyst. We pulled some highlights and put them into a slideshow for you to take a glimpse.
Now, it should be noted that this was written before Brazil’s rate cut of half a percentage point yesterday. It was, however, in line with Morgan’s estimates.
As a result, the real has strengthened. It remains to be seen what it will do to Brazil’s slowing inflation problem.
Because seriously, there are some countries that you just don’t want to look like. Sorry, Russia.
Local Inflation target:
2.0% (CPI)
Last month's inflation rate:
3.2%
Morgan's 12-m forecast rate:
2.2%
Local Inflation target:
2.5% (CPI)
Last month's inflation rate:
1.6%
Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:
N/A
Inflation target:
1-3% (CPI)
Last month's inflation rate:
5.3%
Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:
N/A
Inflation target:
2.5% (+/-1 CPI)
Last month's inflation rate:
3.9%
Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:
2.4%
Inflation target:
1-3% (CPI)
Last month's inflation rate:
3.0%
Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:
2.3%
Inflation target:
5% +/-1%
Last month's inflation rate:
4.6%
Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:
6.2%
Inflation target:
N/A
Last month's inflation rate:
5.7%
Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:
4.7%
Inflation target:
2% (CPI)
Last month's inflation rate:
0.5%
Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:
N/A
Inflation target:
2-4% (CPI)
Last month's inflation rate:
4.3%
Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:
2.7%
Inflation target:
3% +/-1 (CPI)
Last month's inflation rate:
3.1%
Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:
3.6%
Inflation target:
2-3% over cycle
Last month's inflation rate:
3.6%
Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:
2.8%
Inflation target:
6-7% (CPI)
Last month's inflation rate:
7.2%
Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:
8.7%
Inflation target:
1%-3% (on CPI)
Last month's inflation rate:
3.1%
Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:
1.7%
Inflation target:
4.5% +/- 2.0% (IPCA)
Last month's inflation rate:
7.3%
Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:
5.6%
Inflation target:
2% (CPI)
Last month's inflation rate:
5.2%
Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:
2.6%
Inflation target:
0-2% (CPI)
Last month's inflation rate:
0.3%
Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:
-1.0%
Inflation target:
1.5%-2.0% (PCE price index)
Last month's inflation rate:
1.6%
Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:
2.1%
Inflation target:
2% (HICP)
Last month's inflation rate:
3.0%
Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:
1.5%
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.