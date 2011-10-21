A Quick Look At What Inflation Is Like All Around The World

Linette Lopez
balloon

This is an update on a classic guide that everyone should pay attention to— inflation rates around the world.Since they know the value fo this information, Morgan Stanley compiled all of its thoughts on inflation and monetary policy for the world’s major most important economies in its report, The Global Monetary Analyst. We pulled some highlights and put them into a slideshow for you to take a glimpse.

Now, it should be noted that this was written before Brazil’s rate cut of half a percentage point yesterday. It was, however, in line with Morgan’s estimates.

As a result, the real has strengthened. It remains to be seen what it will do to Brazil’s slowing inflation problem.

Because seriously, there are some countries that you just don’t want to look like. Sorry, Russia.

Sweden

Local Inflation target:

2.0% (CPI)

Last month's inflation rate:

3.2%

Morgan's 12-m forecast rate:

2.2%

Norway

Local Inflation target:

2.5% (CPI)

Last month's inflation rate:

1.6%

Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:

N/A

New Zealand

Inflation target:

1-3% (CPI)

Last month's inflation rate:

5.3%

Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:

N/A

Poland

Inflation target:

2.5% (+/-1 CPI)

Last month's inflation rate:

3.9%

Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:

2.4%

Israel

Inflation target:

1-3% (CPI)

Last month's inflation rate:

3.0%

Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:

2.3%

Indonesia

Inflation target:

5% +/-1%

Last month's inflation rate:

4.6%

Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:

6.2%

Hong Kong

Inflation target:

N/A

Last month's inflation rate:

5.7%

Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:

4.7%

Switzerland

Inflation target:

2% (CPI)

Last month's inflation rate:

0.5%

Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:

N/A

South Korea

Inflation target:

2-4% (CPI)

Last month's inflation rate:

4.3%

Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:

2.7%

Mexico

Inflation target:

3% +/-1 (CPI)

Last month's inflation rate:

3.1%

Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:

3.6%

Australia

Inflation target:

2-3% over cycle

Last month's inflation rate:

3.6%

Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:

2.8%

Russia

Inflation target:

6-7% (CPI)

Last month's inflation rate:

7.2%

Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:

8.7%

India

Inflation target:

N/A

Last month's inflation rate:

9.7%

Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:

8.8%

Canada

Inflation target:

1%-3% (on CPI)

Last month's inflation rate:

3.1%

Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:

1.7%

Brazil

Inflation target:

4.5% +/- 2.0% (IPCA)

Last month's inflation rate:

7.3%

Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:

5.6%

The United Kingdom

Inflation target:

2% (CPI)

Last month's inflation rate:

5.2%

Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:

2.6%

Japan

Inflation target:

0-2% (CPI)

Last month's inflation rate:

0.3%

Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:

-1.0%

China

Inflation target:

N/A

Last month's inflation rate:

6.1%

Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:

5.0%

The United States

Inflation target:

1.5%-2.0% (PCE price index)

Last month's inflation rate:

1.6%

Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:

2.1%

The Euro Zone

Inflation target:

2% (HICP)

Last month's inflation rate:

3.0%

Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:

1.5%

That was everyone... but here's who we're all really worried about

