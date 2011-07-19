INFLATION ALERT: McDonald's China Raises Prices On Everything

McDonald’s just announced a price hike on almost everything, according to China Daily (via Shanghaiist):



The price of Chicken McNuggets (5 pieces) was raised to 8 yuan ($1.19) from the previous 6 yuan, spicy McWings was raised to 9 yuan from 7 yuan, and a milkshake now costs 12 yuan instead of 9.5 yuan.

It also raised the price of hamburgers, french fries, chicken wings, and most combos, excluding Chicken McNugget combos. The price hikes were between 0.5 yuan to 2 yuan.

The price hike was a “structural adjustment” in line with the company’s overall strategy, a spokesman told Beijing Times — in other words denying any relation to soaring food price inflation in China. It is the fourth price hike since July 2010.

