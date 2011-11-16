Retail Sales: 'Real' Consumers Are In A Very Slow Recovery

Click for a larger image

Here is the same chart with two trendlines added. These are linear regressions computed with the Excel Growth function.

Click for a larger image

The green trendline is a regression through the entire data series. The latest sales figure is 5.9% below the green line end point.

The blue line is a regression through the end of 2007 and extrapolated to the present. Thus, the blue line excludes the impact of the Financial Crisis. The latest sales figure is 15.8% below the blue line end point.

We normally evaluate monthly data on a month-over-month or year-over-year basis. The October gain is encouraging, as is the 7.2% increase over October 2010. On the other hand, a snapshot of the larger historical context illustrates the devastating impact of the Financial Crisis on the U.S. economy.

The “Real” Retail Story: The Consumer Economy Remains in a Recession

How much insight into the state of the economy does the nominal retail sales report offer? The next chart gives us a perspective on the extent to which this indicator is skewed by inflation and population growth. The nominal sales number shows a cumulative growth of approximately 142% since the beginning of this series. Adjust for population growth and the growth drops to 97%. And when we adjust for both population growth and inflation, retail sales are up only 19.6% over the past two decades.