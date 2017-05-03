This inflatable tent can be put up in a few minutes and it withstands wind speeds of up to 111 mph

You can now buy an extreme weather inflatable tent that blows up in just a couple minutes.

The tents are made by German company HEIMPLANET and the prices range between £415 and a whopping £4,650.

The Mavericks tent is the most expensive of them all. Its shell mimics the molecular structure of a diamond so it can withstand winds speeds of up to 111 mph.

All the tents can be bought on HEIMPLANET’s website.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

