This inflatable tent can be put up in a few minutes and it withstands wind speeds of up to 111 mph

You can now buy an extreme weather inflatable tent that blows up in just a couple minutes.
The tents are made by German company HEIMPLANET and the prices range between £415 and a whopping £4,650.
The Mavericks tent is the most expensive of them all. Its shell mimics the molecular structure of a diamond so it can withstand winds speeds of up to 111 mph.
All the tents can be bought on HEIMPLANET’s website.
Produced by Leon Siciliano
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.