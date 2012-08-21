Inflatable Sex Doll River Race Banned In Russia

Every year for the past 10, the Bubble Baba Challenge takes place in Leningrad’s Priozersky district. More than 500 participants, ages 15-59, hop on their blow-up sex dolls, jump into the Vuoksa River, and see who can swim the fastest.



But this year, Russia pulled the plug on the event, banning the race citing dangerously high water levels and the repairs of roads and rail bridges downstream, reports the Moscow Times.

Racers aren’t so sure though, some expressing the belief that this is just another attempt to prevent mass gatherings that could lead to protests.

WATCH:

