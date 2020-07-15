You can buy an inflatable 8-foot motorised pool float with windows that let you see underwater

Anneta Konstantinides
Hammacher SchlemmerHammacher Schlemmer is selling a motorised 8-foot inflatable pool float.

Summer is finally in full swing, and there’s a new pool float available to upgrade those lazy days in the river, lake, or sea.

Hammacher Schlemmer is selling a motorised 8-foot inflatable pool float for $US399.95 that weighs 10 pounds, making it easy to lug over to your next adventure.

Pool floatHammacher SchlemmerYou can bring a paddle to turn your boat into a modified kayak.

The single-passenger boat has a chic white design, with purple and black stripes that run down the side.

You can use the backrest and handholds to lounge the day away, or bring a paddle to turn your boat into a modified kayak.

There’s also two underwater viewing ports by the feet, so you can check out just what’s happening underneath.

Pool floatHammacher SchlemmerThe $US399.95 single-passenger boat only weighs 10 pounds, making it easy to lug around.

The boat has a 24-volt battery, which can provide up to two hours of power to its two electric motors, according to the product description on Hammacher Schlemmer’s website.

There’s two inflation points: one in the bow and one in the seat. All you need is an electric air pump, which can also be purchased on the site for $US29.95.

Pool floatHammacher SchlemmerThere’s also two underwater viewing ports by the feet.

If you’re looking for something a little smaller, PoolCandy is selling an inflatable motorised inner tube that can be controlled with a joystick. The Tube Runner is designed to move in any direction, including 360-degree spins.

And if you’re hoping to lounge around with friends, the Giant Cabana Day Club by Funboy might be more your style. The four-person float comes with a removable sunshade, plus a cooler for all your snacks and drinks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.