This hoodie inflates so you can take a nap anywhere

This is Hypnos, the inflatable hoodie that turns any time into nap time.

Whether you have a long commute, a lengthy plane ride, or want to put your head down in the office, this hoodie can act as your pillow.

While it may look like an everyday sweatshirt, you can blow into a valve in its hood to turn it into a pillow when you’re feeling weary.

The Hypnos Hoodie is currently on Kickstarter and has raised over $250,000.

It will come in a variety of colours as well as a few different versions, starting at $59.

Story and editing by Carl Mueller

