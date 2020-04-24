This $2,800 inflatable camping tent that can turn even a tiny car into a camper and sleeps 2 adults — see how it works

- Netherlands-based Fjordsen has created an inflatable tent that can be mounted on the roof rack of almost any car.
- The tent can sleep up to four people: two adults and two children.
- Fjordsen’s XL Rooftop Tent starts at €2,650, about $US2,871, including a retractable ladder and an electric air compressor.
The Netherlands-based Fjordsen created an inflatable Fjordsen Rooftop XL Tent that can be mounted onto the roof rack of a car to turn almost any vehicle into a makeshift camper.
The tent can fit on a majority of cars, according to Fjordsen. This includes compact and midsize vehicles – like the Mini Cooper, ToyotaCamry, HondaAccord, and VolkswagenBeetle – as well as SUVs like the Audi Q8, Honda CR-V, and Volvo XC90. It can also be mounted on fully electric vehicles such as the Tesla Model 3.
In total, the camping tent can fit up to four people – two adults and two children – while inflated and fitted atop a stationary car.
Besides its roof rack mounting capabilities, the Rooftop XL Tent has the same features as many traditional ground-based camping tents. For example, there are four windows, which allows for a view of the outdoors while cosy inside the tent.
Fjordsen Rooftop XL Tent starts at €2,650, about $US2,871, which includes a ladder and the compressor air system that inflates the tent.
According to Fjordsen, a stationary car’s roof can handle between 441 pounds to 882 pounds of weight.
While manufacturers often recommend a maximum load of 176 pounds on roof racks …
… this weight can actually be increased by four to five times if the car isn’t moving, according to Fjordsen.
The XL Rooftop Tent can fit on any car that has a roof rack load of at least 132 pounds.
The tent’s exterior appearance comes in multiple design options like camouflage, a tropical leaf pattern, a floral print, and a bright geometric design.
For customers who like simpler designs, the tent also comes in solid blue, green, black, and grey with different accent colours.
The 7.2 by 7.2-foot tent can be installed in three minutes.
Unlike traditional tents, manual work isn’t needed for its installation: the 132-pound tent comes with a 12-volt electric air compressor that automatically inflates the unit.
While inflated, the tent has a 4.3-foot interior height.
The camping tent is made of high-quality aluminium and polyester coated fabric, according to Fjordsen.
It also has a waterproof and weather-resistant coating.
The unit was tested in the German-Dutch Wind Tunnels and preformed “more than [excellently]”, according to Fjordsen.
The tent also comes with a retractable ladder, allowing the unit to be reached easily.
For US-based customers, the tent costs $US2,871, not including the additional $US135 overseas shipping cost.
However, shipping is free for certain European countries.
