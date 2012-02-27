INFLATABLE ATHLETES: Before And After Steroids

Photo: AP Images

Last year, baseball player Ryan Braun tested positive for having synthetic testosterone in his system during the playoffs.But last week, an arbiter overturned his suspension because of problems with the testing process itself.



But not everyone gets their suspensions overturned, and remain guilty of using steroids to help their performances.

Here are some of the most famous cases, many of them baseball players.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.