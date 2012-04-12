Jaw-Dropping Photos Of Singapore's Skyscraper Infinity Pool

Photo: AP Images

After a long delay, Sheldon Adelson’s Sands Cotai Central report opened today in Macau. The casino-resort complex cost a whopping $4.4 billion to build.The place looks pretty remarkable. But the architecture doesn’t hold a candle to Adelson’s Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore, which cost a reported $5.4 billion to construct and opened in 2010. At the time it, was the world’s most expensive standalone resort.



The best part of the Marina Bay Sands, which resembles a cruise ship perched atop three skyscrapers, is the SkyPark, an insane rooftop pleasure dome with a 150-meter infinity pool.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.