The Most Beautiful Game In The App Store Gets A Massive Update

Photo: Apple

Infinity Blade is not only one of the most graphically impressive games in the App Store, but it’s also one of the most fun.We’ve spent countless hours slashing our way (in slow-mo, of course) through battles with giant beasts and demons alike.



The game is easy to learn, but is difficult to become a true master at.

If you haven’t bought Infinity Blade yet, now might be the time, because developer Chair Entertainment is adding multiplayer, survival mode, and a few other goodies like new swords and rings.

When you play against a friend, one of you will be able to control the giant beast, while the other controls the knight. In survival mode, you’ll see how long you can go without dying.

The new multiplayer element should add tons of replay value to the title, and makes it definitely worth the $2.99 if you’re a fan of epic sword battles.

Oh, and this game looks unbelievable on the iPad 2.

(via 9 to 5 Mac)

