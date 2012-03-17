Infinity Blade II, The Epic HD Game On The New iPad, Will Blow Your Mind

The enhanced version of the popular game Infinity Blade II for the iPad truly takes advantage of the retina display of the newly released tablet. (Only a few apps have been updated for the new high definition iPad screen.)



Watch below how awesome the graphics look.

Produced by Robert Libetti, Dylan Love and Kamelia Angelova

