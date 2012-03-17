US

Infinity Blade II, The Epic HD Game On The New iPad, Will Blow Your Mind

Robert Libetti

The enhanced version of the popular game Infinity Blade II for the iPad truly takes advantage of the retina display of the newly released tablet. (Only a few apps have been updated for the new high definition iPad screen.)

Watch below how awesome the graphics look.

 

Produced by Robert Libetti, Dylan Love and Kamelia Angelova

Don’t Miss:

The New iPad Camera Versus The iPad 2 Camera: Side By Side Comparison

The Coolest Feature Of The New iPad

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

apps games tools-us video