Infinity Blade II, The Epic HD Game On The New iPad, Will Blow Your Mind

The enhanced version of the popular game Infinity Blade II for the iPad truly takes advantage of the retina display of the newly released tablet. (Only a few apps have been updated for the new high definition iPad screen.)
Watch below how awesome the graphics look.
Produced by Robert Libetti, Dylan Love and Kamelia Angelova
Don’t Miss:
• The New iPad Camera Versus The iPad 2 Camera: Side By Side Comparison
• The Coolest Feature Of The New iPad
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.