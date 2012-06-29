WHOA: 'Infinity Blade II' For iPad & iPhone Is Raking In The Cash

Photo: Courtesy of Epic Games

As a follow up to an earlier story posted on smaller budget video games crushing the big-time competition, we came across “Infinity Blade II,” Epic Games’ sequel to the highly successful “Infinity Blade.”At a keynote speech at GDC Taipei yesterday, Tim Sweeney–CEO at Epic Games–announced that “Infinity Blade” has been Epic’s most profitable game in terms of man years invested versus revenue.



The original “Infinity Blade” has reportedly amassed a lifetime sales of $23 million. The sequel, which was released in December of last year, had already made $5 million in revenue in just a single month.

The game is being sold on iTunes for $6.99.

The franchise owes its success to the game’s stunning visuals, awesome combat, and intricate weaponry that affect your style of fighting.

And according to Gamespot writer Mark Walton, “revenge is a dish best served cold…[this game] is not so much a dish but an all-you-can-eat buffet of revenge-fuelled sword combat.”

SEE ALSO: Seeking nominations for the most eligible bachelors and bachelorettes in the video game industry >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.