Wow, Infinity Blade 2 For iOS Is Going To Knock Your Socks Off

The folks over at IGN got some hands-on time with Infinity Blade 2, the sequel to last year’s massively popular iOS RPG.Based on their initial assessment, the game sounds like it’ll be another major hit.



This time around, the game is much, much deeper with voice acting, multiplayer, and insane graphics. (We can’t wait to try it with AirPlay mirroring on our big screen TV.)

From IGN:

Visually, it’s obvious that the graphical wizards at Chair are taking full advantage of the power in the iPhone 4S and iPad 2. Realtime shadows, particle effects, and improved lightning effects all subtly raise the graphical fidelity of each combat scene. The new spell effects show off the more obvious visual upgrades. Swords imbued with elemental energy also now reflect their power – think flaming swords

Infinity Blade will go live in the App Store on December 1. We’ll have our own hands-on impressions then.

