Infiniti's Q50 now gives another option for a fast luxury car

Source: Supplied

Joining Lexus in the fight against fast German sedans, Infiniti is updating its Q50 with a new engine and performance credentials.

Nissan’s luxury brand can now boast a Q50 sedan with a new 3.0-litre twin turbo V6 engine. It comes in two tunes, pumping out either 224kW of power or 298kW.

The entry level engine is actually the same Mercedes engine inside the CLA250, a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder unit that delivers 155kW of power and 350Nm of torque. The hybrid powered 3.7-litre V6 is also back.

Two screens step the interior. Source: Supplied

The Q50 gained attention when it first launched due to the use of a steer-by-wire system, which eliminates the use of a physical steering connection and works more like a video game controller.

The updated car will go on sale in Australia in mid-2016, with the highest spec model likely to come in under the $100k mark, well below its German rivals.

