Infiniti just showed us what its next generation of SUVs will look like

Matthew DeBord
Infiniti QX Sport Inspiration ConceptInfiniti

At the Paris Motor Show, Infiniti pulled the cover off its QX Sport Inspiration concept, a vehicle the automaker said in a statement will establish “
markers for future Infiniti QX models” and explore the “brand’s vision for a next-generation, premium mid-size SUV.”
It actually looks pretty sharp, and in production form could wind up with Infiniti’s supercool new VC-Turbo engine, also revealed in Paris.

With the QX Sport Inspiration, Infiniti said that it is pursuing “‘Powerful Elegance’ form language,” consisting of a “signature double-arch grille, focused ‘human eye’ headlamps, ‘crescent-cut’ pillar and masculine, fluid body sculpting.”

Crossover and SUVs are turning into the segment where designers look to make their mark, as fewer automakers maintain sports-car programs. Sales growth has been strong with SUVs, so 2016 will see a number of new vehicles hit the streets, including Jaguar’s F-Pace, Bentley’s Bentayga, and Maserati’s Levante.

It isn’t a bad canvas to work with, given that SUVs — even midsize models — are fairly large. Designers have also been incorporating sedan and sport-car elements into SUV design, creating some hybrid coupé-styling touches, such as the QX Sport Inspiration’s “sloping roofline,” as Infiniti described it.

NOW WATCH: Mercedes unveils its first all-electric SUV concept at Paris Motor Show

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.