This Is The Gorgeous Infiniti We've All Been Waiting For

With the introduction of the Q60 Concept at the 2015 Detroit Auto Show, Infiniti gave us a tantalising glimpse at what could become the next generation of its popular luxury sport coupe.

For years, the Infiniti coupe has been one of the most popular entry level luxury cars on the market. The Q60’s high style, features, and performance — all at a reasonable price — made it one of the go-to options for young professionals and older buyers alike.

However, the current model has been on the market since 2006 and is getting very long in the tooth. The Q60 — it used be identified as a “G-Series” car before Infiniti changed its naming convention — is in dire need of a refresh to make it competitive in the 2010s and beyond.

And from the looks of it, the Q60 Concept looks to be that refresh we’ve all been waiting for.

“This concept goes beyond a flight-of-fancy design exercise — it is the next proof point in Infiniti’s concept-to-production approach,” said Infiniti’s vice president for product strategy, Francois Bancon.

“Come next year, Infiniti will produce a sports coupe with influences from the Q60 Concept.”

One of the current model’s hallmark features is its fantastic V6 engine. With more than 300 horsepower on tap, the VQ V6 has been a faithful soldier. However, it lacks some of the modern horsepower generation and fuel-saving technology that many of its competitors now possess.

With the Q60 Concept, the Infiniti coupe will feature a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged direct-injection V6 engine. Infiniti said the new engine will offer a significant improvement in fuel economy while boosting torque and horsepower.

“The Q60 Concept is Infiniti’s vision for a sports coupe,” declared Infiniti’s design director Alfonso Albaisa.

“Design, performance and premium quality — these are what makes a sports coupe stand above the crowd. And these are what you’ll find on the definitive Q60 Concept.”

The Q60 Concept’s menacing front end, creased body lines, and swoopy silhouette give the car great presence, in motion or standing still.

The concept’s interior looks nearly production-ready and bears a striking resemblance to the brand’s Q50 sedan. We had the opportunity to spend a few days with a Q50 Hybrid last year, and found the leather-lined LCD-centric interior to be comfortable and easy to use.

The Q60 concept is the latest in a recent line of impressive concept cars produced by the Hong Kong-based luxury brand. Infiniti made waves last year with the awesome Eau Rouge concept, featuring the company’s high-tech Q50 sedan with the powertrain from Nissan’s legendary GT-R supercar.

As far as the Q60 goes, we hope the Infiniti stays true to the concept’s impressive style and technology.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.