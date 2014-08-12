Here's The Driverless Car Video Google Doesn't Want You To See

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

We caught this over at IEEE Spectrum — here’s a video of a couple of rascals horsing around in their Infiniti Q50. What begins as an autonomous but innocuous joyride turns into a nonsensical, dangerous stunt around the 1:28 mark.

Watch above as the blurred-out would-be stuntman leaves the driver’s seat to sit in the back. The driver’s seat is completely unoccupied as the thousand-pound vehicle hurtles down the freeway.

No, this isn’t a Google self-driving car. But as Google aims to be synonymous with self-driving car technology, we can’t imagine they’d appreciate getting the idea into people’s heads that a driver could catch a nap in the backseat while a car’s in motion.

It also bears mentioning that the Q50 isn’t an all-in-one driverless solution. It merely has a highway autopilot-type function designed for keeping the car in its lane, and nothing more.

