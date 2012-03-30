Infiniti Is About To Become A Player In The Alternative Fuel Race

Photo: Courtesy Infiniti

While Nissan has been offering the Nissan Altima Hybrid for years and has recently found success with the battery powered Nissan Leaf, its Infiniti luxury division has been nowhere with this technology.That is about to change.



According to MSNBC, Infiniti will unveil a totally electric luxury car at next week’s New York Auto Show.

In recent years, Infiniti has lagged far behind fellow Japanese luxury maker Lexus in the hybrid battle. Lexus has a model range chock full of hybrids; Infiniti has a grand total of one.

The electric luxury vehicle is expected to be compact, as it will be based on the underpinnings of the Nissan Leaf. We’re expecting something similar to the Lexus CT250h: a premium, luxury hatchback.

This isn’t Infiniti’s first electric concept. At the recent Geneva show, Infiniti unveiled an electric sports car concept, the EMERG-E.

We’ll see next week if the concept is a winner or a dud.

