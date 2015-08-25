We can't stop watching this mesmerising infinite toy train loop

Sometimes toys become art. This is one of those times.

Behold the infinite train loop:

It is gloriously bidirectional:

The model train masterpiece was put together by enthusiast James Risner. Several model train engines power the spiraling mass, which cuts either direction.

It’s a “HO scale” train, the most popular scale for model trains. According to the National Model Railroad Association, that’s a 1:86 or 1:87 ratio to the real thing. So each of these cars is 87 times smaller than an actual train car.

and watching the cars transit one way and then the other is strangely hypnotic, like watching the waves roll in on the beach — waves that are 87 times smaller than in real life.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Props to Swiss Miss for spotting the video and this YouTube commenter for giving the best take:

“At first I thought I was looking at birds eye view of Los Angeles.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.