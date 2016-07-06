A Japanese company found a way to let you pop bubble wrap non-stop for the rest of your life

The best part of getting a package isn’t whatever’s inside that cardboard box. No, it’s popping every single last inch of the bubble wrap that came with it. Sadly, all good things must come to an end, and the wrap is inevitably popped out, leaving you without a way to get sweet, fidgety relief.

Unless you’ve got infinite bubble wrap in your pocket.

The Japanese company Bandai sells a key chain that offers the uncanny thrill of popping bubble wrap at your fingertips — and it never runs out.

The Mugen Puchipuchi is a little plastic device with a few soft buttons that trigger a popping noise when pressed. It can make other sounds as well.

Reviews on Amazon are mixed. Some buyers were upset that the device isn’t exactly like bubble wrap (the tactile feel is different, and the sounds just aren’t the same), but others noted that it still scratched the same itch.

“It’s a great fidget for an autistic kid who has a sensory need for squeezing things!” reviewer fat tim noted.

However, one reviewer, Austin Axley, stumbled into a surprisingly deep existential quandary.

“What is the fun of popping bubbles without the horrifying existential realisation that the more bubbles you pop the closer you are to having no bubbles at all until you get to those last few bubbles and begin to pour over bubbles long popped in the hopes of squeezing out that last little joyful *pop* until there is nothing left but to halfheartedly pop the last of your bubbles and sit there clutching a useless piece of plastic having done nothing with your life because you were too busy popping plastic bubbles.”

Deep stuff.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: How bubble gum is made



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.