Tom Hanks is trying to save the world from a plague in the 'Inferno' trailer

Seven years after playing Robert Langdon in the adaptation of author Dan Brown’s bestseller “Angels & Demons,” Tom Hanks returns for the character’s latest adventure, “Inferno.”

Based on the fourth book in the Langdon series penned by Brown (which also includes “The Da Vinci Code” and “The Last Symbol”), this film sees the Harvard professor, who also solves murders and uncovers secret societies buried within the Vatican, trying to save the world from a plague.

Alongside Hanks is Felicity Jones (who will be staring at the end of the year in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”), who plays a doctor helping Langdon after he suffers a bout with amnesia.

Director Ron Howard, who has helmed the previous Brown adaptations, also returns.

The movie opens in October. Watch the trailer here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.