Scientists have discovered why American honey bees are turning into zombies

A California based group has discovered a growing threat to the American honey bee population that turns them into “zombees.” The research by Dr John Hafernik and his team have discovered that the phorid fly has begun to use the honey bee as its host, and could be contributing to colony collapse disorder. These infected “zombees” behave erratically, leaving their nest to die.

