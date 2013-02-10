19 Embarrassing Emails, IMs, And Conversations That Wall Street Wishes Were Never Made Public

Photo: AP

No matter how many times embarrassing Wall Street emails, conversations or tirades get made public, it never seems to stop.Just this week, we had the Standard & Poor’s analysts’ emails and IM conversations released by the Justice Department in its $5 billion complaint against the credit ratings agency. We also had a treasure trove of IMs between traders trying to fix LIBOR.



So we’ve decided to compile a rundown of Wall Street’s most embarrassing words they probably wish were never made public.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.